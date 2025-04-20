Sunny Deol promises fans Jaat 2 will be ‘much better’ than part one after lukewarm box office returns. Watch

Actor Sunny Deol has shared a video message for his fans, days after the release of his new film Jaat. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Sunny posted a clip as he took a walk among the mountains. Dressed in warm clothes, Sunny expressed his gratitude to his fans. (Also Read | Jaat director Gopichand Malineni addresses controversial church scene in Sunny Deol film: ‘No filmmaker wants to hurt’) Sunny Deol in a still from Jaat.

Sunny Deol talks about Jaat, its sequel

In the video, Sunny said, “Aap logo ne mujhe meri Jaat k liye dher saara pyaar diya. Main wada karta hoon, Jaat 2 isse bhi zyada acchi hogi (You gave me a lot of love for my film Jaat. I promise Jaat 2 will be even better than this).”

Sunny talks about shooting for Border

He added, "Main aksar waadiyon mein ghumne ajata hoon, kyuki mujhe bohut accha lagta hai. Kuch dino mein main apni Border ki shooting k liye nikal jaunga (I often take a trip to the mountains because I like it a lot. I'll leave in a few days to shoot my film Border). Love you (blows a kiss)."

Sunny expresses gratitude to fans

Sharing the video, Sunny captioned the post, “Aapka pyaar hi hai meri taqat (flexed arms emoji). Aap sab ka josh hi hai meri safalta (Your love is my strength. Your zeal is my success) (raised hand emoji).”

"Keep loving #Jaat and I feel overwhelmed and blessed seeing all the videos of you all celebrating #Jaat and Cinema! Keep ‘em coming and share them with me, your love and emotions is what has made #Jaat a success (heart face and hug face emojis)," concluded his note.

About Jaat, Jaat 2

Jaat has been written and directed by Gopichand Malineni. The film is produced by People Media Factory and Mythri Movie Makers. It released in theatres on April 10. Apart from Sunny, the film also features Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh and Saiyami Kher. Jaat has earned around ₹90 crore worldwide in over a week.

Sunny will reunite with Gopichand for the sequel to Jaat. He recently shared the news of the upcoming instalment on his Instagram. The poster featured Jaat 2 written over it. "#Jaat on to a New Mission! #Jaat2," read the caption of the post.

About Border 2

Fans will see Sunny in Border 2 reprising his iconic role. It also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty. The original film, helmed by JP Dutta, was a landmark in Indian cinema, depicting the 1971 India-Pakistan war, and introduced audiences to unforgettable characters like Suniel Shetty's portrayal of BSF officer Bhairav Singh.