Sunny Deol quips social media keeps out-of-job people busy: 'It's an entertainment, kind of cinema'

Sunny Deol has admitted that he reads comments about him on social media, but noted that he likes to keep a safe distance from getting too involved. Sunny, who has been active in the film industry since 1983, also said that dealing with social media negativity is a new concept for him as it wasn't there when he started as an actor.

Sunny Deol and Dulquer Salmaan, who stars alongside him in their upcoming film Chup: Revenge of the Artist, spoke about their views on social media in a recent interview. Dulquer said that he doesn't focus on social media negativity, but does like to read people's comments. Sunny said that he feels that social media has become like cinema for many people.

In a conversation with Etimes, Sunny quipped, “It was never there before. The world has moved so fast, I don't know what tomorrow is going to be now. I think social media has given something to do to those who were out of jobs (laughs). I mean we're all one of them, it's not just one person. It has given a lot of people a lot of entertainment. I see so many people are at it from morning to evening and I just wonder why they are at it, but they are enjoying. It's an entertainment, kind of cinema for them frankly.”

When asked about comments on social media, the actor said, "Obviously I've been in this industry for so long, so most of my fans will always want something more out of my and will always be praising. And there are certain people who don't like you, so they will always give negative comments. So, I don't think one should really go deep into it or go for what it is...I do read them, but I don't go too much into detail. And I don't like to reply because then the whole day I will end up doing that only. They may get upset.”

Chup: Revenge of the Artist, directed by R Balki, has been described as an ode to Guru Dutt. The thriller also stars Shreya Dhanwanthary and Pooja Bhatt, and is scheduled to release in theatres on September 23.

