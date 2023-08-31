Sunny Deol reveals he once teased a girl on the street, her brother pulled up to his home

Sunny recalled teasing a girl

“I was on the road. Gaadi mein hum log ja rahe the toh koi khubsurat ladki thi toh maine shayad kuch kaha hoga usko (We were in a car and there was a beautiful girl and I might have said something to her)," Sunny recalled on the podcast.

He added that when they reached back home, they saw the girl's brother had chased them all the way. “I got to know that she was his sister. Then all of a sudden my guard went all down. I said I am wrong. If you want to hit me, hit me because I am wrong. If I said something to your sister, I am wrong. This is a way I have always existed. When I am wrong, I am wrong,” he said.

Sunny's response to viral airport fan incident

Sunny narrated the above story while addressing the recent viral video of him shouting at a fan who was trying to click a selfie with him at the airport. Sunny explained that it was an instinctive reaction, and not an intentional one. He revealed that he has been in pain while promoting his new film Gadar 2 across the country. He added that he has a special equation with his fans, but that's often presented in a misleading manner through strategically edited videos like that one. Sunny said that if he meets that fan today, he'd hug him and talk to him and ask him to not take that episode personally.

Gadar 2 is the sequel to Anil Sharma's 2001 blockbuster action romance Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Sunny has reprised his iconic role of Tara Singh in the sequel that's released 22 years after the first part. The film has earned ₹474.5 crore at the domestic box office in 20 days since its release.

