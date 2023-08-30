Sunny Deol opens up about viral airport incident where he scolded a fan: ‘I have not done something wrong’

What Sunny said

It so happened that a fan tried to take a selfie with the star at the airport. When the fan took a few seconds longer to click, Sunny said angrily, "Le na photo (Take the photo)!"

In Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, Sunny recounted the incident and said, “Sometimes what happens is that I am constantly running around. I also got a catch in my back recently, but still, I am at it and I have to go along with it. So many times it has happened that I am in pain but still have to keep moving. Obviously, fans love you, and you share that with them. A lot of times, even when it (selfie) is done, they don’t move away. So at that time, I am not thinking if someone is recording me, and what I’m thinking is, ‘Let me carry on. Please try and understand’. There is an emotional connection with fans.”

Sunny concluded by addressing the negative comments on the incident and said, "Whoever wants to edit and present it like that does it, and those who are doing it are having fun, so let them have fun. I am not going to change because of that. I have not done something wrong.”

About Gadar 2

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 released in cinemas on August 11. Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 sees him reprise the role of Tara Singh, along with Ameesha Patel as his wife Sakeena from their 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The film received a massive response at the box offfice, collecting ₹284.63 crore during its first week and ₹134.47 crore at the second week. The total box office collection of the film stands at ₹465.75 crore so far.

Sunny had also expressed his gratitude to fans for the box office success of the film and said after the film crossed the ₹400 cr mark: “Thank you, everyone, that you liked Gadar 2. I never thought this would happen. We have crossed ₹400 crore and will go further. It was possible only because of you. You all liked the film. You all liked Tara Singh, Sakeena and the whole family. Thank you.”

