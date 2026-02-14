Sunny Deol remembers ‘years of struggle’ in his career: ‘Shayad mere layak koi cheez nahi thi'

Actor Sunny Deol has opened up about the highs and lows of his career in the film industry. Speaking with news agency ANI, he reflected on how cinema and audience preferences have evolved over the years. Sunny Deol made his acting debut with Betaab in 1983. (PTI)

Sunny Deol talks about his struggling years Speaking to ANI, he said, "I have been in this industry for many years. And we have been seeing such things. But the most important thing that I say to everyone and what I believe is why I am here is because whatever work you do, if you are an actor, whichever field you are, I mean, ups and downs will keep happening, but aapko hardwork karte rehna padega aur karte rehna chahiye (you will have to keep working hard)."

He added that success often makes one appreciate the role of destiny. “After years of struggle, when a film does well, you start believing in destiny. Before that, you are only thinking that ‘I will make my destiny, I will do this, I will do that. A person keeps doing it’,” he said.

After delivering several hits, the actor experienced a slower phase with fewer hits. The actor shared how filmmaking changed post-2000, saying, "Things keep changing. Aur kya hota hai industry bhi kaafi badalti rahi hai (And industry has also changed a lot). And like, I think after 2000, the corporate world came in, and the ways of making films, I mean, the subjects and topics and actors' choices and the directors, everything kept changing. So us daur mein shayad mere layak koi aesa subject ya cheez nahi thi (So maybe at that time, there was no such subject or anything like that for me)."

About Sunny's films The actor, who made his acting debut with Betaab in 1983, has been delivering hits such as Gadar 2 and Border 2 over the last few years. Sunny's latest film, Border 2, released in theatres on January 23. It is inspired by the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan War and showcases how the Army, Navy, and Air Force fight together as one force. It brings Sunny back in uniform once again.

The war drama also features Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, Pranav Vashisht and Medha Rana in pivotal roles. Border 2 is a sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Border. It is backed by T-Series and J P Films. While the 1997 film was based on the events of the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, Border 2 is also set against the backdrop of the same conflict.