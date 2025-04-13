Sunny Deol says audience loves his anger in films, not when he romances: Khud ko pata hota hain kab galat kar raha hoon

Actor Sunny Deol's recent release is Jaat. The massy action entertainer sees the actor in the character of Balbir Singh, who takes it upon himself to deliver justice to villagers. In an interview with Bollywood Life, Sunny opened up about taking up parts where his character shows ‘anger’ as the main emotion, and how he wants to do it with spontaneity. (Also read: Sunny Deol admits box office numbers gives him ‘ghabrahat’ during Jaat release: ‘Itne charche hone lag jaate he’) Sunny Deol opened up about playing characters who show anger in films.

What Sunny said

Sunny said, “Har cheez ek emotion hoti hein. Definitely gussa ata he because jab kuch cheez tang karti he tab gussa ata hein. Film mei bhi jab characters play kar raha hota hu jab phase hote hain toh woh baat hoti hain toh woh character khada ho jaata hain aur ladta hain. Jyada tar logon ko wohi yaad hain, jab main kisi se romance kar raha hoon woh yaad nahi hain (Each emotion has a place, I feel angry only when something bothers me. In my films, the characters I play also go through such a phase. Mostly people like to remember that, not when I am doing a romantic scene).”

‘Khud ko pata hota kab galat kar raha hoon’

He went on to add, “We are actors and we are supposed to make whatever character we play believable, and that's the honesty I do it with. Rest I don't know what happens I just indulge myself in that moment in that scene. Then I want to feel it and want it to happen, and when it happens, we feel happy and satisfied because it feels true. Khud ko pata hota kab galat kar raha hoon, kab sahi kar raha hoon. Par jab kehte hain phir se karo toh woh nahi hota (I know when I do it wrong, but when I am told to do the same thing again, I can't do it).”

Jaat released in theatres on April 10. It also stars Regena Cassandrra, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, Ramya Krishnan, and Jagapathi Babu.