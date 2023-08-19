Kangana Ranaut reacts to video of Sunny Deol scolding fan: 'Selfie culture is horrible, people come too close to us'

Kangana Ranaut has reacted to a parody account on Twitter or X, which had shared a video of Sunny Deol reacting angrily to a fan, when he tried to take a picture with the actor at the airport. The video showed Sunny yelling at the fan “Lai na photo (click the picture).” Kangana has now rallied behind Sunny, and slammed ‘selfie culture’. Also read: Sunny Deol gets angry as fan asks him for selfie at airport, Twitter reacts: 'Shah Rukh Khan or Amitabh would never…' Kangana Ranaut is in favour of Sunny Deol after he was spotted screaming at a fan.

The parody account Gabbar had shared Sunny Deol's video on Twitter and written, “Never seen 1st gen stars ever behave such. It’s always the star-kids who have grown up with fame and privilege who take this love for granted. Be it SRK (Shah Rukh Khan) or Amitabh Bachchan. Always grateful.”

Commenting on the video, Kangana Ranaut said, “Any one such incidence in isolation can never be an indication of one’s intentions or behaviour, and selfie culture is horrible, people come very close to us we get subjected to all kinds of virals and viruses, love has many languages selfies and hugs are not the only ones.”

Many others also agreed with Kangana. A Twitter user wrote, “You are right. It must be hard and annoying to have people encroaching on personal space all the time. It can't be easy to be on the radar of hundreds of eyes all the time on an outing. Life has ups and downs, and it is not possible to always be in a happy mood.”

Another said, “I agree with you. Leave aside celebrities, even children are not ready to be clicked all the time. So one must always judge the situation, mood and click only when other person is comfortable. In this case maybe Sunny was rushing for his flight, so I wouldn’t judge him.” One more comment, “I agree!! Even actors have the right to privacy. It can sometimes get very overwhelming.”

Kangana cheers for Gadar 2

Kangana has also been supporting Sunny's film Gadar 2, which is now set to cross the ₹350 crore mark in India. When the film opened at around ₹40 crore, Kangana wrote on Instagram Stories, "No mafia politics, no bought reviews, no fake propaganda, no buying of tickets through bulk corporate bookings, no cartoon looking actors, proper manly hero and proper massy content..."

Commenting on its box office figures, she further wrote, “Forget holiday, even if it was a solo release, first day could easily be ₹65-70 crore... but is is not just the economic drought that's getting over in the film industry but look at people. Happy to see cinema bringing excitement and nationalism back in people's lives... Long live Tara Singh, Sunny Deol.”

