Sunny Kaushal: I would be lying if I say this is exactly how I envisioned my career

Actor Sunny Kaushal’s career hasn’t been conventional. Instead of waiting for a commercial potboiler for his debut, the actor began his journey with a web show, Official Chukyagiri and an independent film, Sunshine Music Tours and Travel (2016).

Unlike other actors, the 32-year-old doesn’t say it was deliberate. “I would be lying if I say this is exactly how I envisioned it (my career). I was like everyone, with stars in my eyes, and thought I’d make my debut with a film which has action, I would dance on songs, we all wanted to be Shah Rukh Khan. But obviously, once you spend time here, reality sets in. You realise it’s not so glossy, you have to concentrate on your job and do what you get.”

However, Kaushal doesn’t believe that one “doesn’t have the power of choice”. He adds, “But I didn’t let that unrealistic notion preside and thank God I let go of that perception. Once I did that and avenues opened.”

His recently released film, Shiddat was set for a theatrical release but due to the pandemic, it premiered on the web.

Ask the actor if he had any qualm and he replies, “We shot this film in 2019 and early 2020. Then came the Covid lockdown. It was a big screen experience, but in front of the pandemic and watching films, this problem is very small. Whether it would be in theatres or on OTT…you have to entertain people. I was excited and thankful that at least we had a platform to showcase the film. OTT platforms are like a blessing.”

Before Shiddat, Kaushal had also been seen in multi-starrers like Gold (2018), and his last release Bhangraa Paa Le (2020) didn’t manage to perform well theatrically. He asserts that the length of the role doesn’t dissuade him.

“In Gold, I had a substantial part. I was fortunate enough to be there, working with director Reema Kagti and everyone. I auditioned for it. Then I did The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye, a web show directed by Kabir Khan. In the last two-three years, we have seen such amazing work happening in our industry. There is equal amount of love, regardless of the platform,” he concludes.