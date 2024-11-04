Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber renew vows in Maldives after 13 years of marriage; kids make up their cute wedding party

Sunny and Daniel renew their vows

The report also shared stunning new pictures of the family from the ceremony in Maldives. In one picture, the two of them were seen smiling at each other, twinning in white outfits. Sunny looked beautiful in a white gown, holding flowers, while Daniel chose a white shirt and pair of white trousers. Sunny and Daniel posed with their three children for another picture. The report added that during the ceremony Daniel surprised Sunny with a new ring.

More details

The report quoted a source close to the couple and added, “Sunny and Daniel had wanted to renew their vows for quite some time but waited until their children were old enough to understand the significance of the occasion. They also timed the ceremony with their children's school break so they could be all together. They also wanted to also wanted them to appreciate the values of family, love and togetherness. Sunny and Daniel believe that when you first marry, you know each other, but haven’t yet faced life’s challenges together. Now, after weathering hardships and celebrating beautiful moments as a couple, renewing their promises to each other held a much deeper meaning.”

Sunny revealed in 2011 that she was married to Daniel, an American actor, producer, and entrepreneur. In July 2017, the couple adopted their first child from Latur, a village in Maharashtra. The baby girl, whom they named Nisha Kaur Weber, was 21 months old at the time of adoption. On March 4, 2018, Sunny and Daniel announced the birth of their twin boys, born through surrogacy.

Sunny will be next seen in Anurag Kashyap's neo-noir thriller Kennedy, co-starring Rahul Bhat, Mohit Takalkar and Abhilash Thapliyal in pivotal roles. It had premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.