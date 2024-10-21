Sunny Leone walks the ramp as a bride but her kids in front row steal the show. Watch as they scream and cheer for her

Sunny Leone frequently posts moments with her family during vacations on her social media handle. Recently, she had a heartfelt reunion with her kids after a fashion show where she walked the ramp. Her children, along with her husband, Daniel Weber, were in the audience to cheer for her during the event. (Also read: Sunny Leone struggles to get up in a lehenga in hilarious video: ‘Chal hatt’) Sunny Leone walked the ramp while her kids cheered for her. (PC: Ashutosh Rai)

Sunny Leone reunites with kids backstage

The actor, dressed in a matching red lehenga and blouse set, was seen hugging and kissing her children after her ramp walk. Sunny was the showstopper for designer Sonali Jain at the Bombay Times Fashion Week, and her family was there to support her at the event. In a separate video, as she walked the ramp, her kids and husband clapped for her. They were later invited to join her on stage. Sunny also posed with her husband Daniel and their children on stage.

Sunny Leone's personal life

Sunny had revealed in 2011 that she was married to Daniel (Weber), an American actor, producer, and entrepreneur. In July 2017, the couple adopted their first child from Latur, a village in Maharashtra. The baby girl, whom they named Nisha Kaur Weber, was 21 months old at the time of adoption. On March 4, 2018, Sunny and Daniel announced the birth of their twin boys, born through surrogacy. They named the boys Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber. Sunny moved into a new home in Mumbai, Maharashtra with her husband and kids on Ganesh Chaturthi, which took place on September 13, 2018.

Sunny Leone's acting career

Sunny made her debut in the Indian entertainment industry by participating in the Hindi celebrity reality series Bigg Boss Season 5, hosted by Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan. During the show, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt entered the Bigg Boss house as a guest and offered her the lead role in Jism 2. Sunny made her Bollywood debut with the film directed by Pooja Bhatt, co-starring Randeep Hooda and Arunoday Singh. She later featured in movies such as Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela and One Night Stand.

Sunny Leone's upcoming project

Sunny will be next seen in Anurag Kashyap's neo-noir thriller Kennedy, co-starring Rahul Bhat, Mohit Takalkar and Abhilash Thapliyal in pivotal roles.