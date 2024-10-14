Sunny Leone struggles to get up in a lehenga in hilarious video: ‘Chal hatt’

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone has just shared a relatable video that would resonate with women everywhere -- and it's not about glamour or glitz, but about the elegant, yet merciless, lehenga. And it captures her struggling to get up after wearing a heavy lehenga. Also read: Sunny Leone defends ‘item songs’ in films: ‘It's not objectification, just entertainment’ Sunny Leone found fame in India through Bigg Boss.

Lehenga hassles

From wedding functions to festive celebrations, this traditional attire is a staple in an Indian woman's wardrobe. But, let's face it, its beauty comes with a price.

On Sunday, Sunny shared a video, in which she is seen attempting to get up from a seated position, only to be hindered by the lehenga's elaborate folds and weight. Her expressions, ranging from frustration to amusement, are pure gold.

In the video, she is seen getting help from her team. However, she is still seen stumbling and facing difficulty getting up. Posting the video, she wrote, “I still need help..lol”.

In a witty way, she also hits back at the people who might make fun of her struggle in the lehenga.

“So much help I need... Now, all the ladies will make fun of me again... This is how you get up in lehenga.. Chal hatt,” she shared on a light note.

Fans connect

Sunny's lehenga woes resonate deeply with her everywhere, who took to the comment section to share their views.

“Chal haat was very personal to many girls,” read one comment, with another sharing, “Sunny Leone ate her whole and left no crumbs”.

“Respect button of Sunny Leone,” read another. One fan shared, “No worries people can tell anything but you carry on in your own way Sunny”.

About Sunny Leone

Sunny was born in Ontario, Canada in a Punjabi family. Her real name is Karenjit Kaur Vohra. She holds a dual Canadian and American citizenship. She entered the Indian entertainment space after leaving the adult film industry.

She shot to fame in India with Bigg Boss, going on to enter Bollywood with Pooja Bhatt's erotic-thriller Jism 2. She went on to feature in popular Hindi films such as Shootout at Wadala, Ragini MMS 2, Hate Story 2 and more. She was also seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy.