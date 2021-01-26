Sunny Leone plays cricket in Kerala, jokes about being ready to join Team India. Watch video

Sunny Leone, who is currently in Kerala to shoot for the upcoming season of dating reality show Splitsvilla, shared a video of herself, playing cricket in a park. She hit the ball into the distance and joked about being ready to join Team India.

Making a reference to England’s upcoming tour of India, Sunny wrote on Instagram, “Should I pack my kit for England? #IndianCricketTeam.” The series - four Tests, five T20Is and three ODIs - will commence on February 5.

The video drew praise from fans, who were impressed with Sunny’s batting. “Wow sixer,” one wrote, along with fire emojis. “We need a middle order dangerous batsman like you,” another commented. “Nice shot,” a third wrote.

Sunny seems to have discovered her sporty side in Kerala. On Monday, she shared a video of herself juggling a football and wrote, “Not just a pretty face....Got the skillz as well.”

Last week, Sunny shared a boomerang video with Splitsvilla co-host Rannvijay Singha, and expressed her excitement about returning to shoot. “We are BACK!!! @rannvijaysingha so happy we going to be shooting again real soon. Not only working on screen together but he’s familia...my little big brother!!” she wrote.

Also read | Bigg Boss 14: Sonali Phogat says her daughter ‘had no problems’ with her feelings for Aly Goni

Earlier this month, Sunny saw the release of her web series, Bullets, on MX Player. The action drama also featured Karishma Tanna, Vivek Vaswani, Deepak Tijori, Amaan F Khan and Taaha Shah.

Sunny recently finished shooting for Vikram Bhatt’s ten-episode web series Anamika, which also stars Sonnalli Seygall. Last month, she shared pictures as the show went on floors and wrote, “Anamika- watch and see the story unfold with the beautiful @sonnalliseygall & Directed by @vikrampbhatt.”

The shoot of Anamika was supposed to begin earlier but got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The show will be out on MX Player.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON