Sunny Leone shares photo album from Maldives trip with husband Daniel Weber, kids Nisha, Noah and Asher

Actor Sunny Leone is in the Maldives with her family. She has been sharing pictures and videos from the trip, which also feature her husband Daniel Weber, their daughter Nisha and sons Noah and Asher.

In a video shared on Wednesday, Sunny is posing by the beach, wearing a blue swimsuit. She is pouring herself some champagne and a couple of coconuts have also been laid out for her. "Welcome to heaven!!! No riff-raff allowed!! Except me! Time to party and celebrate life," she wrote with her post. Another photo showed Sunny in a pool, gorging on a large spread of breakfast, served right in the pool on a floating tray.





She also booked a spa session for herself and went snorkelling. "No filter needed at the Ocean Spa… it’s really just this beautiful!! Great experience and wish I could come every day to the spa," she wrote with a video, in which she gave a tour of the spa. It was built above the water and one could also see the bright blue water of the sea under the spa's floor.

A picture shared on Instagram Stories also showed her kids, going for a swim in the ocean. Noah and Asher took the lead while Nisha looked over her brothers.

Sunny is taking a break from her upcoming web series Anamika. Directed by Vikram Bhatt, Anamika is reportedly an action series. She resumed work on the show after the second wave of the pandemic, in July. Speaking about it, she had said in an interview to ANI, "It's fantastic to come back to this lovely team. We've gone over everything we have shot so far, and brushed ourselves up with everything that has been shot so far, so we're clear about where we're starting off from."

"It is always a pleasure to work with Vikram and I'm delighted to return to the sets of our show," Sunny added.