Sunny Leone thanks fans for helping find domestic help's missing daughter, had offered 50,000 as reward

Actor Sunny Leone is relieved after her domestic help's missing daughter was finally found. She took to Instagram to share the happy news with her followers. Sunny had also announced that she would give a reward of ₹50,000 to anyone who helps bring her back, from her own pocket. Sunny Leone had shared an urgent plea with her followers.

₹ 61,000 reward

On Thursday afternoon, Sunny had shared a picture of the young girl with a plea for help. “I will personally add an additional 50,000 Rupees to have this girl returned home safely to her family. @mumbaipolice @my_bmc @mahilamanga. This is Anushka daughter of my house helper. She's been missing since last evening 8th November 7pm from Jogeshwari west Behram Baug. She's 9 years old her parents are gone mad in search of her.” Sunny's post mentioned a reward of ₹11,000 for the search of the girl, by her family. “Please keep your eyes open and look for this little girl,” it read.

Update on Anushka

Later, Sunny gave the happy update that Anushka had been found. “Our prayers have been answered! God is so great! God bless this family!! From the family…. Thank you so much to @mumbaipolice and we got Anushka back after 24 hours of her disappearance thank you to all my well-wishers for sharing the post and making the news viral I thank each and every one from the bottom of my heart.”

What's next for Sunny

Sunny will soon be seen in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy, which has been making waves at film festivals. Starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny, the Hindi-language neo-noir thriller received a standing ovation on Sunday night at its screening at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023 under the Gala Premier South Asia section.

Kennedy received its world premiere under the Midnight Screenings segment at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in May. It has since been screened at the Sydney Film Festival and Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail