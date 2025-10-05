Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari box office collection day 4: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi film makes 30 crore in first weekend

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari box office collection day 4: Shashank Khaitan's romantic comedy-drama has managed to stay afloat after opening to mixed reviews on October 2. The film, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, hasn’t witnessed an extraordinary jump, but is maintaining a steady momentum. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari box office collection day 4: The film marks Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's second film together.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari box office update

According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari collected ₹7.63 crore on day four. The total business of the film now stands at ₹29.88 crore.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari collected ₹9.25 crore on its opening day, and has shown a modest upward trend in collections since, except for a dip on day two. The film managed to collect just ₹5.5 crore on day two but bounced back on day three, earning ₹7.5 crore, a 36.36% increase compared to the previous day.

The film had an overall 29.75% occupancy in Hindi on Sunday. The film is holding its ground at the box office despite stiff competition from Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1, which has already raked in over ₹200 crore. Interestingly, it has managed to surpass the lifetime collections of Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh’s Mere Husband Ki Biwi ( ₹12.85 crore) and Loveyapa ( ₹8.85 crore).

About Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the romantic comedy follows Varun and Janhvi as they join forces to make their exes, played by Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf, jealous. The film received mixed reviews, with critics appreciating its humour and performances but pointing out issues with its pacing and overall impact. It clashed with Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1.

Produced by Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment, the film also stars Maniesh Paul, Akshay Oberoi and Abhinav Sharma in supporting roles. According to the Hindustan Times review, Varun and Janhvi look good together, with it reading, “You wish the film had more of this spark, but such moments are few. Varun and Janhvi look good together, yet the story itself lacks surprises. You can predict its moves from a kilometre away. The only person fully invested is Varun, who has mastered these goofy characters to the point of effortlessness. He is the one who keeps you in your seat.”