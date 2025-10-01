Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari box office prediction: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor film may beat Param Sundari, Baby John

The only Hindi film to hit the screens this Dussehra is Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, a madcap romantic comedy from the house of Dharma. The Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer has started positively at the ticket window, crossing ₹1 crore in advance booking, and is looking at a double-digit start on day 1. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari box office prediction: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the film.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari advance booking

The advance bookings for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari are proceeding at a somewhat sluggish pace. According to Sacnilk, by Wednesday noon, the film had sold just over 40,000 tickets in pre-sales across India for its opening day. This gives the film a gross of ₹1.17 crore. With half a day to go, the film should pick up pace in its advance bookings and aim for a ₹2+ crore final figure. This is decent for a non-superstar-led film in this genre. Romantic comedies don't normally depend on high advance booking figures or big openings, but instead build their longevity on the basis of good word of mouth. The makers of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari would hope this is true for their film as well.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari box office prediction

Trade insiders say that the Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor film is set for a decent opening on Dussehra. The low buzz for Kantara Chapter 1, coupled with the festive holiday, is likely to give the film the boost it needs. The day 1 collection estimates range from conservative ones like ₹8 crore to more ambitious ones at ₹12 crore. However, most trade trackers agree the film is headed for a ₹10+ crore start at the Indian box office.

This would mean that Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari would open higher than Janhvi's last release, Param Sundari, which earned ₹7.25 crore net in India on its opening day last month. It may also beat Varun's last release, Baby John, which opened at ₹11.25 crore last year.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari vs Kantara Chapter 1

While no other Hindi film is releasing on Dussehra, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari faces some competition from the Kannada film Kantara Chapter 1, which is getting a wide release in Hindi. Trade experts say that the Rishab Shetty film will easily beat the Bollywood rom-com at the Hindi box office.

In an interview with PTI, Varun Dhawan dismissed the clash, saying, "Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra is a very big date; two films can really do big business, and they are very different films."

"Also, how much can you delay it? So, unless you are this very big film, which is made at a budget of ₹200-300 crores, you can't. We can't dictate terms, or we can't find any place. Whatever our distributors felt, Karan (Johar) sir felt; they chose that date. And as actors, we are doing our best (to promote the film)," The actor added.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf.