Supriya Pathak on marriage with Pankaj Kapur: Even after two children, my mom kept saying ‘he will leave you'

Supriya Pathak has revealed her late mother Dina Pathak, who was also a renowned actor like her, told her till the last years of her life that her husband Pankaj Kapur will leave her one day. Pankaj had divorced his first wife Neliima Azeem and had a son with her, actor Shahid Kapoor, before he tied the knot with Supriya in 1988. This led Dina to never have faith in Supriya and Pankaj's marriage. Also read: Supriya Pathak poses like daughter Sanah Kapur in same outfit on vacation; Seema Pahwa reacts to their 'great' pic

Dina Pathak never had trust in daughter Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur's marriage.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It was Supriya's second marriage too. She instantly connected with Pankaj Kapur's son Shahid who was six-years-old then. Supriya and Pankaj have a daughter, actor Sanah Kapur, and a son Ruhaan Kapur.

Supriya didn't want any marriage advice

In an interview with Twinkle Khanna for her Tweak India portal, Supriya revealed how her mother always had a doubt that Pankaj will leave her. When Twinkle asked her if she took any marriage advice from sister Ratna Pathak Shah, Supriya replied, “Who was going to take that advice? No. Everybody tried but I didn't listen to them. By then, I had come to a point where I didn’t want to listen to anybody. I had quite made up my mind.”

Dina Pathak was against Supriya Pathak's marriage to Pankaj Kapur

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about her mom Dina Pathak, she said, "My mother, till the last few years of her life, still tried changing my mind even after two children. She kept saying ‘he will leave you!' I said, ‘ya, okay, now what’. It has been there for so many years, she kept telling me 'You made a mistake, he will leave you.' I would say, ‘its okay, I will manage’."

Ratna added their mom was a great worrier who could worry about anything at any time night or day. Supriya said, “She was not much of a support but Ratna didi came around.” Ratna added, “she was also obviously happy so what's the point”.

Supriya on bonding with Shahid

In the same interview, Supriya also said, “Shahid was the cutest baby I had seen, he was such a lovely child. He was very warm and did not have any defined reactions. When we met, we instantly liked each other.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Supriya Pathak is still close to Shahid and had attended his and Mira Rajput's wedding in 2015. Shahid and Mira, along with their kids Misha and Zain had attended his half-sister Sanah Kapur's wedding last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON