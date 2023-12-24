Sandeep Singh reveals if he will make film on Sushant Singh Rajput's life: 'People have offered me a lot of money'

Filmmaker Sandeep Singh has been busy promoting his upcoming film Safed. After Sushant Singh Rajput's death in 2020, questions were raised about Sandeep's relationship with the late actor. Sandeep, who claimed to be Sushant's close friend after his death was under the scanner after Sushant's family said that they did not know him. Now, in an interview with The Times of India, Sandeep was asked 'Do you want to make a film on Sushant Singh Rajput’s life?' Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Sandip says he 'got messages saying we’re powerful people, you didn’t invite us for funeral’ Sandeep Singh with Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita lokhande. (File Photo)(Instagram)

'People were targeting me'

Sandeep Singh responded with, "Not at all. I think people should let him rest in peace. I will never make a film about his life. People have offered me a lot of money for the same. They don’t realise what his family, friends and relatives must have gone through. I didn’t see SSRians (his fans) at his funeral. They were not there earlier, not at his house, nor the hospital. I was standing there alone. People should have stood by me but they made an issue out of it, and for what? People were targeting me and others just to gain popularity on social media. The saddest thing was that his family never came in support of me. They could have given one statement and my life would have changed. but they made me struggle again."

He added, "This year is my restart. One journalist sent me a voice message saying, 'Sandeep ji ab aapka yahan kaam khatam. Ab aap wapas gaon jaao ya toh jail chale jaoge. Log aapke munh pe thookenge (You are done here, go back to your village or you will end up in jail)'. I still have that voice note saved. I was very low. For six months, media was standing outside my building."

More about Sandeep Singh

Filmmaker Sandip Singh – best known for producing a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi – was in the news following Sushant Singh Rajput's death on June 14, 2020. He was quizzed by the Central Bureau of Investigation during the probe into the death of the 34-year-old actor following his family's statements against him.

He had also released WhatsApp chats with the actor's sister at the time that disproved the family's claim that they did not know him. The chats, dated between June 15 – a day after Sushant's death – and July 1, indicate that he helped them with getting his death certificate, ambulance, press statement and other things. Since then, Sandeep has been targeted by fans of Sushant over his alleged involvement in the actor's death.

