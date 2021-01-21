Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece Mallika shares unseen photos, video from family album on his birth anniversary
- Sushant Singh Rajput's niece, Mallika Singh, shared precious memories with him on his birth anniversary. She said that she misses him ‘more than (he) can ever imagine’.
Mallika Singh, the niece of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, shared precious photos from their family album on his birth anniversary. She recalled her fond memories of him and said that she misses him ‘more than (he) can ever imagine’.
In her Instagram post, Mallika shared two pictures, one of which was from her childhood. The other photo featured her and Sushant, whom she lovingly addressed as Gulshan mama, with a dog filter. She also posted a video in which she was seen teaching him how to use Snapchat.
“When I think of you, I think of the boy clutching my mother’s hand, carrying a heart of a dreamer, a soul of an artist, a mind of a visionary, the innocence of a child, the loss of his mother wherever he went. When I think of you, I think of the piece of art you were yourself, a vast mosaic of colorful curiosity, of keen logic, of gentle warmth, of ideas and passion and spirit,” she wrote.
“When I think of you, I think of how grateful I am that you were born, that you are a part of my life, my soul, gentle as a distant melody, radiant as the moon, always present, albeit out of reach,” she added.
Mallika went on to list the times she misses Sushant uncontrollably. “Everytime I crave preposterous amounts of sugar, I pick up a Murakami book, I dream a dream, I look into the mirror and find my eyes, I see a little reflection of you, and I miss you. I miss you more than you can ever imagine, more than I can ever imagine,” she wrote.
Also read: Anil Kapoor was hesitant to play Priyanka Chopra’s father in Dil Dhadakne Do as they were once offered romantic films
Other family members of Sushant, including his sisters Shweta Singh Kirti and Priyanka Singh, and brother-in-law Siddhartha Tanwar also took to social media to remember him.
Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14 last year. His family has accused his girlfriend at the time, Rhea Chakraborty, of abetment to suicide. The case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) looking into the embezzlement and drugs angles, respectively.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suhana Khan shows off her jewellery collection in blingy new pic, see here
- Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, has shared a new picture on Instagram Stories, showing off her necklace collection.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushant’s niece shares unseen photos from family album on his birth anniversary
- Sushant Singh Rajput's niece, Mallika Singh, shared precious memories with him on his birth anniversary. She said that she misses him ‘more than (he) can ever imagine’.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput savours 'last sunset' of Goa trip with Shahid Kapoor, see pic
- Mira Rajput has shared new pictures from her Goa vacation with Shahid Kapoor. See her latest posts here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut slams Twitter for justifying restriction of her account
- Kangana Ranaut criticised Twitter after a representative justified temporary restriction of her account, citing her now-deleted anti-Tandav tweet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anil didn't want to play Priyanka’s dad as they were once offered romantic films
- Anil Kapoor was sceptical about playing Priyanka Chopra's father in Dil Dhadakne Do, as they were offered films as a romantic pair in the past. His son, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, convinced him to take up the role.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna poses in 'birthday suit', Disha Patani is in awe
- Actor Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna, has shared a special post on her 28th birthday, and Disha Patani is in awe. Check it out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kajol opens up on her parents' separation when she was four-and-a-half years old
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arjun works out with baby son Arik in new video, says he's 'starting young'
- Actor Arjun Rampal has shared a new video with his son, Arik. His partner, Gabriella Demetriades, loves it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Paparazzi congratulate Varun on upcoming wedding with Natasha, watch his reply
- Varun Dhawan evaded commenting on his upcoming wedding with Natasha Dalal in Alibaug when photographers congratulated him. Watch the video here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Renuka says kids were discouraged to play with her after her parents’ divorce
- Renuka Shahane, whose parents separated when she was eight years old, was ostracised by other children because she came from a 'broken family'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India Lockdown: Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar in Madhur Bhandarkar's next
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushant Singh Rajput's last co-star Sanjana Sanghi says she misses him everyday
- Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last co-star, Sanjana Sanghi, has paid tribute to him on his birth anniversary on Thursday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor on fights with Saif Ali Khan: ‘He always says sorry'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka gets emotional on his birth anniversary
- Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh paid an emotional tribute to him on his birth anniversary. She appealed to him to respond as the 'eventuality of (his) silence is too loud to bear'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swara Bhasker's blunt advice for aspiring actors: 'It's hard, have a plan B'
- Actor Swara Bhasker has said that it is advisable to have a plan B in place before aspiring actors attempt to realise their Bollywood dreams.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox