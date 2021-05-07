Sushant Singh Rajput's picture with Ankita Lokhande features in Bengali textbook for children

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's picture along with his former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande was recently featured in a Bengali textbook. The photo is from their serial 2009 serial Pavitra Rishta and the book also has a few questions-answers on parenthood, family and children.

Taking to Twitter, a user had written, "Another primary bangla textbook published our beloved @itsSSR’s pic, to depict a family a father figure. @withoutthemind @divinemitz look at this.I am so proud of him. Clearly shows that our education board also feels he is the best."

Another primary bangla textbook published our beloved @itsSSR ’s pic, to depict a family a father figure. @withoutthemind @divinemitz look at this.I am so proud of him. Clearly shows that our education board also feels he is the best. pic.twitter.com/hiyT1giMap — Smita GLK Parikh - SSR🦋💫🔱🔱 (@smitaparikh2) May 5, 2021

Reacting to this, a Twitter user wrote, "And I am proud to be a Bengali. I must say not all Bengali's are like Tai. This proves what an unique & extraordinary legacy our Sushant has left behind. There is no better example for a child other than him. He truly inspires everyone a lot. SSRians Help In Covid Crisis."

Another wrote, "There is no doubt whatsoever ever that My Sushant Bhai is THE BEST and no one can be like him ever. SSRians Help In Covid Crisis." A third person wrote, "He truly is the best example or illustration one can give for an ideal amiable human being SSR is the best."

Sushant found a mention in The Memoriam gallery on the Oscars website this April. Vishal Kirti, his brother-in-law, wrote on Twitter, "@itsSSR featured in The Memoriam gallery at the Oscars. Thanks for pursuing this @mayureshkrishna." Sushant's portrait was displayed on the page, along with his profession: 'Actor'.

The actor died in June 2020. After this death, Sushant's family had accused his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of abetting his suicide. They had also alleged that she had siphoned off his funds. Rhea was arrested on drug-related charges in 2020 and was released on bail after spending nearly a month in jail.

His death is being probed by three central agencies--Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

