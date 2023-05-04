Sushant Singh Rajput's MS Dhoni The Untold Story to re-release in theatres on this day

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, the Neeraj Pandey-directed biopic on one of the most celebrated cricketers in our country, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, which first released in 2016, is all set to exclusively re-release in Indian theatres on May 12 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Late Sushant Singh Rajput played MS Dhoni in the film, which became one of the biggest hits of the year. (Also read: When MS Dhoni lost his cool at Sushant Singh Rajput during biopic prep: 'He used to ask one question repeatedly') A poster of MS Dhoni The Untold Story shows Sushant Singh Rajput as the cricketer.

“MS Dhoni: The Untold Story has not only been an incredibly special film for Star Studios, but also for Indians all over the world, showcasing the inspiring journey of our most successful cricket captain. The re-release aims to give his fans across the country another chance to relive cricket's most magical moments on the big screen,” said Bikram Duggal, Head - Studios, Disney Star.

Earlier, Dhoni had revealed how he had once lost his cool at Sushant, who was preparing for the film at that time. "He (Sushant) used to ask one question repeatedly and if he gets a similar answer then he used to believe that I am being honest and then he used to go to the next question." He also said, "It was a bit awkward initially to speak about yourself. After 15 mins you get bored talking about yourself and I was like I need a break, I am going," said Dhoni at a press conference of the film years ago.

The biopic turned out to be one of the biggest hits of Sushant's career, who went on to receive several nominations in the Best Actor category at that year's awards ceremonies for his performance in the film. Sushant died on June 14, 2020. The actor was found dead in his Mumbai apartment. Neeraj Pandey had said the cricketer was 'shattered' by the news of Sushant's death. "Apart from calling Mahi bhai, I have also called two of his best friends Mihir Diwakar and Arun Pandey. They all seemed very upset with such a terrible news. Mahi bhai was in a shock to hear the news and got shattered," Neeraj told xtratime.in.

Apart from Sushant, the film also stars Kiara Advani, Disha Patani, Anupam Kher and Bhumika Chawla in pivotal roles.

