When MS Dhoni lost his cool at Sushant Singh Rajput during biopic prep: 'He used to ask one question repeatedly'

MS Dhoni celebrates his birthday on July 7. Sushant Singh Rajput had essayed the role of the cricketer in his biopic, MS Dhoni: An Untold Story. The actor not only retold the story of the former Indian cricket team captain but was also praised for perfectly replicating Dhoni's body language and style.

However, before the actor dived into the making of the movie, Sushant Singh Rajput had a few sessions with MS Dhoni to prepare for the role. During the sessions, Dhoni once lost his cool owing to the numerous questions Sushant had asked.

In a video shared from a press conference of the movie, Sushant had revealed, "For the first time, I have seen Dhoni losing his cool. First two to three days I asked him some questions and he answered them calmly. Then he said you ask a lot of questions let me come back. I was just asking him one question in different ways again and again."

Dhoni chipped in and added. "He (Sushant) used to ask one question repeatedly and if he gets a similar answer then he used to believe that I am being honest and then he used to go to the next question." He also said, "It was a bit awkward initially to speak about yourself. After 15 mins you get bored talking about yourself and I was like I need a break, I am going." During the promotions, clips of Sushant playing with his daughter Ziva had also gone viral, hinting at Dhoni's bond with Sushant.

Sushant died on June 14, 2020. The actor was found dead in his Mumbai apartment. Neeraj Pandey, who directed MS Dhoni, had said the cricketer was 'shattered' by the news of Sushant's death. "Apart from calling Mahi bhai, I have also called two of his best friends Mihir Diwakar and Arun Pandey," Neeraj told xtratime.in. "They all seemed very upset with such a terrible news. Mahi bhai was in a shock to hear the news and got shattered."