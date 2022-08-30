Sushmita Sen as Miss Universe awards certificate to a young Akriti Kakar in throwback pic. See here

After Sushmita Sen was crowned the winner of the Miss Universe pageant in 1994, which made her the first Indian to win the title, she was invited as chief guest at many events in India and abroad. At one of these events, she met a young Akriti Kakar, who went on to become a popular Bollywood playback singer around a decade later. Also Read| Sushmita Sen to Namrata Shirodkar: Video shows desi beauty queens' big moments

Sushmita had attended a music competition in Delhi where Akriti Kakar also participated. A candid picture from the event showed the actor in a traditional get-up in a red outfit and a sleek bun as she gave a certificate to Akriti. The then young singer had a huge smile on her face as she held the certificate that was in Sushmita's hand.

Sushmita Sen and Akriti Kakar recently took to their Instagram Stories to recall those memories. Akriti reshared the picture which she had originally posted on Instagram nine years ago on August 28, 2013. She had captioned the post, "Delhi singing childhood days...At some competition where the gorgeously graceful Sushmita Sen was freshly crowned Miss Universe was the guest of honor! It's been a long long time...I feel young."

Akriti Kakar and Sushmita Sen recall old memories on Instagram Stories.

Sharing it on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, the musician wrote, "Oh my god @sushmitasen47. 9 years ago...." Sushmita also shared it on her Instagram Stories, and exclaimed, "OMG, precious" adding several emojis including a red heart. Akriti further reacted to Sushmita's post and wrote, "You are precious. I love you for everything you are...inspiring daily."

Akriti, who is known for singing hit songs like Abhi Abhi (Jism 2), Iski Uski (2 States), Saturday Saturday (Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania) among several others, has been singing since a very young age. Her sisters Sukriti Kakar and Prakriti Kakar are also professional playback singers.

