Sushmita Sen, Gul Panag to Namrata Shirodkar: Video shows desi beauty queens ruling Miss Universe pageants

India has been one of the biggest winners when it comes to international beauty pageants. Three Indian women have won the Miss Universe crown while six have been crowned Miss World. A video shared on Instagram shows just how Indian beauties have ruled the Miss Universe pageant in the 90s and well into the early 2000s as well. (Also read: Reddit revisits the earliest Miss India winners: Juhi Chawla to Sangeeta Bijlani and Swaroop Sampat)

The video begins with two emcees talking about how India had given nine Miss Universe top 10 finalists in the last 10 years. This was followed by moments from different pageants, beginning from 1990, as Indian beauties react in disbelief on making it into the finals.

The video begin with Suzanne Sablok (top 10) in 1990, Madhu Sapre (top 10) in 1992, Namrata Shirodkar (top 6) in 1993, Sushmita Sen (winner) in 1994, Manpreet Brar (1st Runner-Up) in 1994, Sandhya Chib (top 10) in 1996, Nafisa Joseph (top 10) in 1997, Lymaraina D'Souza (top 10) in 1998, Gul Panag (top 10) in 1999, Lara Dutta (winner) in 2000, Celina Jaitley (4th Runner-Up) in 2001, Neha Dhupia (top 10) in 2002, and Tanushree Dutta (top 10) in 2004.

While the video ends there, India did give the world more Miss Universe finalists and even a winner. Neha Kapur made it to top 20 in 2006 and Puja Gupta made it to top 10. In 2020, Adline Castelino was the third runner-up and in 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu became the third Indian woman to be crowned Miss Universe.

Many of these beauty queens went on to join Bollywood. These include Sushmita Sen, Lara Dutta, Namrata Shirodkar, Gul Panag, Tanushree Dutta, Celina Jaitley and Neha Dhupia. Sushmita is seen on Disney+ Hotstar hit Aarya, Lara Dutta continues to work in films and web series such as Hundred and Kaun Banegi Shikhrarawati. Namrata starred in films like Pukar and Vastav and is now married to Mahesh Babu. Celina Jaitley lives with her family abroad, Gul Panag is into politics now and Neha Dhupia was last seen in A Thursday as a police officer. Tanushree Dutta started the Indian Me Too movement in 2018 after she accused Nana Patekar of misbehaviour on a film's set.

