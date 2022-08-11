Sushmita Sen, ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl arrive together with her daughters at Laal Singh Chaddha premiere. Watch

Sushmita Sen stole the spotlight at the Laal Singh Chaddha premiere in Mumbai. The film starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor releases in theatres on Thursday. The Laal Singh Chaddha team organised a red carpet premiere of the film on Wednesday, which was attended by many celebs, including actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who graced the event with the latter’s family. However, one celeb who grabbed attention at the star-studded event was Sushmita. She was joined by her ex-boyfriend, model Rohman Shawl, and her daughters Renee Sen and Alisah Sen. Read more: Aamir Khan poses with Kiran Rao, Junaid, Ira Khan at Laal Singh Chaddha premiere

Sushmita recently returned to Mumbai from her travels in Sardinia, Italy and Maldives. In July, Lalit Modi, who was the first chairman of the Indian Premier League, called the actor his ‘better half’ as he posted their photos on Twitter and Instagram. He later clarified that Sushmita Sen and he were ‘not married, but were ‘dating each other’. While Sushmita has not denied dating Lalit, she also clarified she was not married.

A day after posting a video with Rohman, Renee, Alisah, and their family friends from a party celebrating the birthday of Sushmita’s mother, the actor and former Miss Universe was spotted in Mumbai. In videos shared by paparazzi and fan accounts on Instagram, Sushmita was seen arriving at the Laal Singh Chaddha premiere with Rohman Shawl, Renee and Alisah, before making her way to the red carpet and posing solo for the photographers.

Sushmita wore a denim jumpsuit and a pair of glasses as she waved and smile for the camera. She completed her look with a statement black handbag. Rohman was seen keeping her daughters company and holding Alisah’s arm as they went inside the movie theatre together. On Wednesday, Sushmita praised Aamir Khan and his film. She tweeted, “What a treat of beautiful performances! Congratulations to the entire team (of) Laal Singh Chaddha, loved watching the film!”

Sushmita has been treating her Instagram followers with regular updates about her travels and outings and often shares her selfies. Recently, she shared a picture of herself, and in the caption, she wrote, "Gentle happy reminder, I love you guys!” Earlier, replying to a section of social media users, who labelled her a ‘gold-digger’ after Lalit Modi announced their relationship, Sushmita had shared a long post on Instagram. She wrote, "Perfectly centred in my being and my conscience... I love how nature merges all its creation to experience oneness... and just how divided we are, when we break that balance. It's heartbreaking to see just how miserable and unhappy the world around us is becoming..."

