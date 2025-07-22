Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl admits he can't afford the diamond she wants: 'Meri aukaat nahi hai'

Rohman Shawl has said that he can't afford to buy the diamond his ex-girlfriend and actor Sushmita Sen likes. Speaking with Instant Bollywood, Rohman talked about his love for diamonds. He was then asked if he or Sushmita has gifted each other diamonds. Rohman and Sushmita dated for several years before parting ways. Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl dated for a few years before parting ways.

Rohman Shawl on why he can't gift diamond to ex Sushmita Sen

Rohman Shawl said he doesn't have the "aukaat (status) to gift her the diamond she wants. He said, "Jis hisab ke unko diamond pasand hai, abhi meri aukaat nahi itna bada kharidne ki. Toh jis din uss layak banunga, inshallah zaroor (The kind of diamond she likes, I can't afford to buy such a big one now. So the day I become capable of that, God willing, I will surely buy it)."

Rohman on what kind of diamond Sushmita likes

He asked what kind of diamond Sushmita likes. Rohman said, "Unka ek pasandita diamond hai, woh 22 carats ka hai. Toh woh kamane ke liye bahot waqt hai, but inshallah jaldi (She has a favourite diamond, it is of 22 carats. So I'll take time to earn it, but God willing soon)."

About Sushmita and Rohman

Sushmita and Rohman, even after their breakup, are often spotted at events together. He was also part of a get-together at her home in Mumbai, recently. In December 2021, she had announced her separation from him through a social media post.

Sharing their photo on Instagram, she had written, "We began as friends, we remain friends!!! The relationship was long over… the love remains!!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”

Sushmita's last project

Sushmita was last seen in Taali: Bajaungi Nahi, Bajwaungi (2023) a biographical drama series directed by Ravi Jadhav. It starred Sushmita as transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant.