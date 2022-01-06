Sushmita Sen: ‘Where there’s no respect, love has no meaning’

Sushmita Sen has said that she values respect over love, adding that any relationship that focusses on just love is bound to be temporary. Sushmita said this in a response to a fan’s question on her Instagram live on Friday.

On Friday evening, Sushmita, accompanied by her daughters Renee and Alisah, went live on her Instagram account, interacting with her followers. As she began a Q&A with her fans, one of them asked what respect meant for her.

Sushmita responded by saying she valued respect more than even love. “Respect means everything to me. I put that above love any day,” she said. Elaborating on her response, she further added, “Because love is something you feel with great intensity and you fall out with the same intensity. There is the movie business and books that take you on a journey of very unrealistic love, where there are no responsibilities and problems.”

Sushmita went on to add that without respect, love tends to lose its meaning and for her, love would always be secondary. “But where there’s no respect, love has no meaning. Love will come and go but if there is respect, love gets a second chance to express itself. But if you only focus on love, it will be temporary. If there is no respect, love takes a backseat. That’s how important respect is for me,” she said.

Sushmita was in a relationship with Rohman Shawl from 2018 till very recently. In December, Sushmita announced they had parted ways, on social media. Sharing a picture of the two of them together, Sushmita wrote, ‘We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!!’

Also read: Sushmita reacts as fan digs out old video of her talking about failure. Watch

Rohman, too, reshared this post. When a user commented that he shouldn’t forget he owes so much to her, Rohman responded, “I can never ever forget that!! She is my family.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail