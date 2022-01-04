Sushmita Sen reacts as fan digs out old video of her talking about failure and not being perfect. Here’s what she said

Actor Sushmita Sen on Tuesday took a trip down memory lane and shared a clip of her old interview with veteran actor Simi Garewal in which she spoke about not being 'perfect' and ‘failing’ at some point in life. Taking to Instagram Stories, Sushmita posted the video originally shared by her fan.

In Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, a few years ago, the host told Sushmita Sen that she doesn't have the “usual hang-ups and fears that most of the girls I know have. What makes you so unafraid?” Sushmita replied, "I've no fear of failing. That is what makes people most fear." When asked again if she's afraid to face failure, Sushmita replied, "No fear at all."

In the video, which Sushmita re-shared on Instagram, she is heard replying to Simi's question about her fearless attitude to life. "Because I've accepted the one important thing in life to accept, I'm not perfect. The faster you accept that the faster you realise that you're going to fail at some point or the other. It's the law of averages, it'll catch up with you," Sushmita had said.

Sharing the clip, Sushmita captioned it, "Life is imperfectly beautiful." She also added heart eyes, hugs and red heart emojis. The post comes after over a week of her break-up announcement from her former boyfriend, model Rohman Shawl.

Last month, sharing a photo on Instagram with Rohman, Sushmita had said, "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship. I love you guys!!! #duggadugga."

Sushmita has been sharing several posts on Instagram talking about taking risks and being at peace after her announcement. Sharing her photo she captioned it, "Taking a risk to survive takes Will…Taking a risk to be happy, that takes guts.” You got guts people, believe me, we all do!!! Let no one tell you otherwise!!! I love you!!! #duggadugga." In another post, she shared her candid picture and wrote, "#peace is beautiful!!! I love you guys…beyond!!! #yourstruly #duggadugga night night."

Sushmita was recently seen in the crime thriller series Aarya 2. The second season of the acclaimed web series also stars Sikandar Kher, Vikas Kumar, Mayo Sarao, Ankur Bhatia, Akash Khurana, Dilnaz Irani, among others. It is co-produced by Endemol Shine India and Ram Madhvani Films.

