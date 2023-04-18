Sushmita Sen shares pics as Kolkata Swimming Association honours her father: 'Long overdue'

Sushmita Sen has shared pictures of her father being felicitated for his past achievements by Kolkata District Swimming Association. One of the pictures she shared is a close-up of the award presented to Sushmita's father while another one shows him accepting the award. (Also read: Sushmita Sen goes shopping with ex Rohman Shawl, daughter Alisah) Sushmita Sen is proud of her father Subir Sen's achievements.

She wrote, "An honour long overdue!! Soooooooo proud of you daddy @sensubir #sharing This richly deserved felicitation..My Father being Honoured by the Kolkata District Swimming association for his past achievements in swimming, waterpolo & diving. #prouddaughter. I love you guys!! #duggadugga."

Her Aarya co-star Vikramjeet Pradhan was among the first ones to comment. He wrote, " After RRR ..now SSS..Sir Subir Sen !! Respect." Sushmita replied to Vikramjeet and wrote, " @vishwajeetpradhan you’re the best!!! Thank you Sir ji." Many fans also congratulated them. One of them wrote, "Wow! Subir what an honor! Congratulations! You made the Club proud and yes the Nation too with your Service! Kudos!! Sushmita you have every right to be proud! #duggadugga #duggadugga."

Last week, Sushmita Sen returned to the sets of her popular web series Aarya to shoot for the third season. She landed in Jaipur on Saturday and shared the update with her fans via an Instagram live chat session. The shoot was halted earlier this year when Sushmita had a cardiac arrest in February.

In her Instagram video, Sushmita told fans that she was seated next to Pankaj Udhas in her flight to Jaipur and added that she was "shameless to ask him, 'sir do line gaa dijiye (Sir, please sing a couple of lines)'. Sharing the video, Sushmita captioned it, "Shubho Noboborsho!!! here's to new beginnings with endless possibilities!!!I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly."

After she suffered a cardiac arrest in February, Sushmita underwent angioplasty and later informed fans on social media that she was diagnosed with a 95% blockage in the main artery. Since then, the actor has been sharing her health details on Instagram.

Apart from Aarya 3, Sushmita has a few other interesting projects. These include Taali. She has completed the dubbing for the web series that is based on the life of transgender Shreegauri Sawant - one of the petitioners in the 2013 National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) case in connection with which the Supreme Court recognised a transgender person as the third gender.

