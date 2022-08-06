Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni twin in white at Karan Johar's bash, Ibrahim Ali Khan also attends. See pics

A host of Bollywood celebrities were spotted at a party hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar on Friday. The bash was hosted for entrepreneur Carl Pei at a Mumbai restaurant. Among the guests were actor Tamannaah Bhatia, interior designer Sussanne Khan with boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and others. Also read: Karan Johar says Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol of this generation

Karan attended the bash in black casuals paired with a grey blazer. The trio of Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan, and Maheep Kapoor from his show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, also attended the party. Their fourth co-star Neelam Kothari was not present.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, was also spotted in a red shirt and blue denims at the party. He assisted Karan on his directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Sussanne Khan too was spotted in a short white dress at the party. She posed for the photographers with boyfriend Arslan Goni, who was in a white shirt and blue denims. Tamannaah Bhatia was also spotted at the party in a vibrant colourful dress. Guilty actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor too was spotted in a short white dress.

Karan just wrapped up the shoot of his film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. It stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. Ibrahim learnt the ropes of filmmaking by working as an assistant director on the sets of the film. It will release in theatres next year.

Karan is currently seen as a host on his chat show, Koffee With Karan. He has already hosted Ranveer, Alia, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor on the show.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON