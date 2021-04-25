Sussanne Khan gives fans a glimpse of her ‘home office’ in new photos. See here

Interior designer Sussanne Khan, the ex-wife of actor Hrithik Roshan, gave her Instagram followers a peek into her ‘home office’. She took to Instagram Stories to share selfies as she worked from home amid the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sussanne wore a white V-neck T-shirt and grey pants. One of the pictures was captioned, “Home office selfie moods”. For the other, she used a filter that added blue heart-shaped sunglasses to her face. “Coz blue hearts mean more,” she wrote. In the photos, a laptop, sipper and stationery supplies could be seen.

Sussanne Khan's Instagram Stories.

On several occasions in the past, Sussanne has shared a glimpse of her house, from her closet to the ‘poolside vibe’ in her living room. She lives in an apartment on the 15th floor of a highrise in Juhu, Mumbai, with her sons Hrehaan and Hridaan, and their three dogs, Paris, Bold and Bronx.

Last year, during the lockdown, Sussanne temporarily moved into Hrithik’s house so that Hrehaan and Hridaan could spend time with both of them. He lauded her for ‘being so supportive and understanding’.

Sharing a photo of her, Hrithik wrote, “This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting.”

Hrithik and Sussanne got married in 2000, just a few months after the release of his debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Though they got divorced in 2014, they continue to be friends and often go on outings and family vacations with their sons.

Just last week, Sussanne wished Hrithik’s parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan, whom she called ‘mama and papa’, on their 50th wedding anniversary with an Instagram post. “Love is a beautiful blessed feeling.. all those who have the love of an unconditional family through all the ups and downs of life are truly blessed.. Happy happiest 50 years anniversary Mama and Papa.. wish you the world of love, the biggest smiles, and many ‘laugh out loud s’ and also the best part of life ahead of you… #50yearsofwinning #loveislove #unconditional #happypeopleshinebrighter,” she wrote.