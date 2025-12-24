Sussanne Khan is proud of sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan, shares pics from ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's cousin's wedding

Sussanne Khan attended ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's cousin Eshaan Roshan's wedding celebration. Their sons, Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan, were also present. At the ceremony, Hrithik also danced with Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Now, Sussanne has posted a heartfelt note for her sons on her Instagram account, sharing that her heart beams with pride as she sees them shine. (Also read: Hrithik Roshan dances with sons Hrehaan, Hridhaan at cousin's wedding; fans say: ‘Kids have inherited the right things’) Sussanne Khan with songs Hrehaan and Hridhaan in the new pictures from the wedding.

Sussanne with Hrehaan and Hridhaan

In the pictures, Sussanne stood in the middle, with Hrehaan and Hridhaan on either side. The three of them smiled for the picture. Sussanne looked gorgeous in a light gold lehenga. In the caption, Sussanne wrote, “The Mama Lioness.. with my Heart beaming with my Son Shines Pride… My Ray and Ridza.. From here till the end of Time you both have been my Bravest hearted Knights… so so proud to call you mine.”

Meanwhile, in a video that has emerged on social media platforms, Hrithik was seen dancing with Hrehaan, Hridhaan and Saba. They were joined on the dance floor by his niece Suranika Soni and cousin Pashmina Roshan. All of them danced to Sukhbir's 1999 song Ishq Tera Tadpave, with loud cheers from the attendees. Fans loved how effortless and joyous the boys looked while dancing, adding that they are natural dancers just like their father.

About Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan

Hrithik and Sussanne dated before marrying in a private ceremony in Bengaluru on 20 December 2000. Their sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, were born in 2006 and 2008, respectively. The couple separated in December 2013, and their divorce was finalised in November 2014.

Hrithik has been dating Saba Azad since 2022, while Sussanne has been dating Arslan Goni. The four are often seen partying together and sharing photos on social media. They even went on a New Year's vacation together to Dubai.