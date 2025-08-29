Search
Fri, Aug 29, 2025
Sussanne Khan reveals she charges this amount for her interior design services: ‘People said you will fizzle out’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Ritika Kumar
Updated on: Aug 29, 2025 04:49 pm IST

Renowned interior designer Sussanne Khan discusses her journey, emphasizing the importance of reinvestment and balance in her 14-year venture.

Sussanne Khan, known not just as Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife but as one of India’s most sought-after celebrity interior designers, recently unveiled her design fee structure during a chat with Zerodha. She revealed that her firm charges a flat rate, ranging between 1,200 and 2,000 per square foot, based on factors like project location, materials, and client budget. She clarified that there are no commissions on purchases.

Sussanne Khan revealed her interior design fees range from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,200 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,000 per square foot, depending on project specifics.(Instagram)
Sussanne Khan revealed her interior design fees range from 1,200 to 2,000 per square foot, depending on project specifics.(Instagram)

Sussanne talks how people discouraged her

Reflecting on her journey, Sussanne shared that she launched The Charcoal Project in 2011, India’s first conceptual home store, despite early scepticism.

"We charge a flat design fee per square foot. We don’t take commissions on what clients buy. For a 2,000 sq. ft. apartment, depending on the client’s budget, location, and choice of materials, fees range from 1,200 to 2,000 per sq ft," Sussanne said.

“In the beginning, I faced so much flak. People dismissed me as just another ‘celebrity interior designer’ because, in those days, everybody seemed to be becoming one. They didn’t know my backstory. People told me, ‘This won’t work. You’re putting in too much money and effort. You will fizzle out in a year.’ But by God’s grace, we are still standing strong after 14 years. Money comes and goes, but balance is key. Reinvesting is very important,” Sussanne said.

COVID-19 posed serious challenges. Her store had two levels, and she subleased the upper floor to Decathlon to optimise space. Looking ahead, she’s planning to expand into a new city while keeping her Mumbai store fresh; she has renovated it five times over the past decade.

Now, Sussanne’s operations are fully Made in India all production has shifted to Maharashtra for the past four years, though she’s still working on consolidating operations.

About Hrithik and Sussanne

Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan were childhood friends who later got married in 2000. They were considered one of Bollywood’s most loved couples before they amicably parted ways in 2014. Despite their separation, the two continue to co-parent their sons, Hridaan (17) and Hrehaan (18).

