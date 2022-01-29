Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sutapa Sikdar recalls younger days with Irrfan Khan as she revisits FTII with son Babil. See throwback photos
bollywood

Sutapa Sikdar recalls younger days with Irrfan Khan as she revisits FTII with son Babil. See throwback photos

As she arrived at FTII with their son Babil, Sutapa Sikdar recalled visiting the campus with her late husband, actor Irrfan Khan.
Irrfan and Sutapa  at FTII in a throwback pic that she shared.
Published on Jan 29, 2022 12:02 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Sutapa Sikdar revisited her younger days as she went to FTII with her son, Babil. Remembering the old times, she shared pictures with her late husband, actor Irrfan Khan and lamented that she cannot feel the same way as she did when she was there with Irrfan in their younger days.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Twenty-five years apart black and white to coloured ironically life has gone reverse, clicked by Sudeep Chatterjee. I wish I could feel the same like then in FTII… thanks for these precious precious gifts, it brought back such times one can never experience again. Thanks for hosting me with so much love and your cooking actually was the factor which was the same 25 give years ago and now. Young Irrfan young me, old me, and young Babil. God bless you and your family."

Also read: Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar reveals he was scared for many years that she'd ‘get bored and leave him'

Earlier this week, Sutapa celebrated her birthday with sons Babil and Ayaan. She shared pictures and recalled how Irrfan would always forget her birthdays. In a lengthy post in Hindi, Sutapa wrote on Facebook: “My dear Irrfan, I finally forgive you for always forgetting my birthday. And, to tell this to you, I remembered you all night, recalling all the birthdays I spent with you, and the entire life that I shared with you. This time, you could not commit the mistake. Babil and Ayaan took care that they did not forget, showered me with love and we remembered you. Thanks, persist the team leader! Thanks my Rockstar friends.”

Irrfan died in April 2020, around two years after he was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour. He was 53 at the time. After making a name for himself on the small screen with shows such as Chandrakanta, Irrfan created a unique space in Hindi films and had critically acclaimed movies such as Maqbool and Paan Singh Tomar to his credit. He was last seen in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium.

Topics
sutapa sikdar irrfan khan babil babil khan
