SWA Awards 2025 list of winners: Amar Singh Chamkila, Freedom at Midnight dominate; Kunal Kemmu wins 1st writing honour

Imtiaz Ali and his writing team almost achieved a historic clean sweep for Amar Singh Chamkila at the 6th edition of the Screenwriters Association Awards (SWA Awards 2025) on Saturday. Eventually, the filmmaker and his writers won three of the four big awards for films at the event. The remaining went to a 'first-time writer' - actor Kunal Kemmu, securing some recognition for Madgaon Express. Imtiaz Ali took home Best Lyrics for Amar Singh Chamkila, while Kunal Kemmu won Best Dialogue for Madgaon Express at the SWA Awards 2025.

Elsewhere, Freedom At Midnight, Nikkhil Advani's historical drama, won big in the web section, along with Raat Jawan Hai writer Khyati Anand-Puthran. The night started on a historic note as the Best Debut (Film) category saw all three nominees sharing the award.

SWA Awards 2025 full list of winners

Best Debut (Film) - Shuchi Talati for Girls Will Be Girls, Biplab Goswami and Sneha Desai for Laapataa Ladies, and Bodhayan Roychaudhury for Sector 36

Best Story (Film) - Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali for Amar Singh Chamkila

Best Screenplay (Film) - Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali for Amar Singh Chamkila

Best Dialogue (Film) - Kunal Kemmu for Madgaon Express

Best Lyrics (Film) - Irshad Kamil for Baaja (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Story (Web Drama) - Abhinandan Gupta for Freedom at Midnight

Best Screenplay (Web Drama) - Abhinandan Gupta, Adwitiya Kareng Das, Gundeep Kaur and Revanta Sarabhai for for Freedom at Midnight

Best Dialogue (Web Drama) - Anubhav Sinha and Trishant Srivastava for IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

Best Story (Web Comedy/Musical/Romance) - Atmika Didwania, Karan Singh Tyagi, Anand Tiwari, Sejal Pachisia and Digant Patil for Bandish Bandits season 2

Best Screenplay (Web Comedy/Musical/Romance) - Khyati Anand-Puthran for Raat Jawan Hai

Best Dialogue (Web Comedy/Musical/Romance) - Khyati Anand-Puthran for Raat Jawan Hai

Best Story (TV) - Amitabh Singh Ramkshatra for Jubilee Talkies

Best Screenplay (TV) - Leena Gangopadhyay for Iss Ishq Ka… Rabb Rakha

Best Dialogue (TV) - Divy Nidhi Sharma and Aparajita Sharma for Anupamaa

Best Lyrics (TV/Web) - JUNO for Feeling Nayi Hai (Gullak season 4)

All about the SWA Awards 2025

The SWA Awards 2025 were held at a Mumbai hotel on Saturday evening, after a 7-month-long process of long lists, short lists, and nominations, in which 1,500 entries were judged by a jury of 15 esteemed screenwriters over 15 categories.