SWA Awards 2025: Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila bags 8 nominations, Panchayat Season 3 and Gullak 4 lead in web series

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s acclaimed movie, Amar Singh Chamkila has bagged major nominations for the best story, screenplay, dialogues and lyrics at the upcoming Screenwriters Association Awards (SWA). Amar Singh Chamkila, Gullak Season 4 and Panchayat Season 3 bag top nominations in SWA Awards 2025.

The 7th edition of the SWA awards, to be held on August 9, will honour groundbreaking films, series, and TV shows of 2024 that pushed the envelope of storytelling.

Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila bags top nominations

Amar Singh Chamkila, the 2024 musical drama, featured Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role and Parineeti Chopra as his love interest. Lyricist Irshad Kamil has been nominated for his lyrics for five tracks, Baaja, Bol Mohabbat, Ishq Mitaye, Naram Kaalja, and Vida Karo from Amar Singh Chamkila.

The other nominees in the best story and screenplay category are Atul Sabharwal for Berlin, Avinash Sampath for CTRL, Karan Gour for Fairy Folk, and Kunal Kemmu for Madgaon Express.

Comedian-writer Sumukhi Suresh has been nominated in the best dialogue category for CTRL alongside Gour for Fairy Folk, Devang Tiwari and Amit Pradhan for Jo Tera Hai Woh Mera Hai, Niren Bhatt for Stree 2, and Kemmu for Madgaon Express.

The nominees for the Best Debut category include Shuchi Talati for Girls Will Be Girls, produced by Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal. The film has also bagged nominations in the Best Lyrics TV/Web category for Anvitaa Dutt for Big Girls Don’t Cry title track and Shashwat Sachdev for the song Pehli Sharam.

Writers Biplab Goswami and Sneha Desai for Laapataa Ladies, and Bodhayan Roychaudhury for Sector 36 are nominated in the Best Debut category as well.

Sagar has been nominated in the Best Lyrics category for the song, Tu Hai Toh from Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, which featured Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor.

Nominations in web-series

OTT Shows such as Freedom at Midnight, Gyaarah Gyaarah, Lootere, Maharani 3, and IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack have been nominated in the Best Screenplay and Best Dialogue web-drama category.

Fan-favourite titles like Panchayat 3 and Gullak 4 have bagged nominations in the Best Story, Screenplay and Dialogue categories.

The other nominees in the Best Story web-comedy/musical are shows such as Bandish Bandits 2, Cubicles 4, Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper.

Series such as Raat Jawaan Hai and Mamla Legal Hai have also bagged nominations in the Best Screenplay and Dialogue categories.

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and A M Turaz have been nominated in the Best TV/Web Best lyrics for the song, Saiyaan Hatto Jaao from Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, and Akhil for Zaroori Toh Nahi from the Varun Dhawan-led show, Citadel: Honey Bunny.

The other nominees are Juno for Asman Rootha and Feeling Nayi Hai from Panchayat 3 and Gullak 4, respectively.

In TV, Rupali Ganguly-starrer show, Anupamaa has been nominated in major categories like Best Story and Dialogue, followed by another popular show, Bas Itna Sa Khwaab, which has been nominated in the same category.