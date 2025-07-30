Rupali Ganguly reacts to comparison between Anupamaa, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: ‘I don’t understand how can you…'

Actor Rupali Ganguly’s show Anupamaa has gained immense popularity over the years and continues to remain the top-rated show on Indian television. However, ever since Ektaa Kapoor announced the return of her iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, rumours have been circulating that Anupamaa might face challenges with the arrival of Ektaa’s reboot. Now, in a conversation with Telly Talk India, Rupali has finally broken her silence on the comparisons. Rupali Ganguly reacts to the comparison between Anupamaa and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

After Ektaa Kapoor called the comparison with Anupamaa “unfair”, Rupali responded to her statement and said, “Ekta ji ka badhapan hai ki woh itni achi achi baatein kar rahi hai. Yeh sach hi hai (It’s Ekta ji’s graciousness that she’s saying such kind things. And it’s true). Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is nostalgia. Hum sab ke liye badi garv ki baat hai ki woh humare channel pe show wapas aa raha hai (For all of us, it’s a matter of great pride that the show is returning to our channel). I don't understand how can you compare Anupamaa with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.”

What Ektaa Kapoor said

Earlier, in an interview with Brut, Ektaa Kapoor had also addressed the comparisons and said, “We are coming in for our purpose. To tell our story. These unfair comparisons between lead characters and lead shows is so unnecessary, and pitting women against each other, pitting content against each other is so uncalled for.”

About Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was one of the most iconic Indian television shows that redefined daily soap culture in the early 2000s. Produced by Ektaa Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the show originally aired on Star Plus from 2000 to 2008 and became a cultural phenomenon. It not only topped TRP charts but also cemented Smriti Irani’s place as a household name. The rebooted version premiered on 29 July at 10.30 pm on Star Plus and JioCinema, and fans couldn’t be more excited.