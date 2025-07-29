Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly video calls Smriti Irani as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi returns to TV, welcomes Tulsi

Smriti Irani is all set to make her comeback to the small screen, as she reprises her iconic role of Tulsi Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. In a new promo released by the channel Star Plus ahead of tonight's premiere, it was Anupamaa's main lead, Rupali Ganguly, who video-called Tulsi to welcome her back. A new promo featuring Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly and Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's Smriti Irani has been released.

Anupamaa video-calls Tulsi

Social media was ripe with speculations that the makers of Anupamaa were not pleased with the return of Ektaa Kapoor's show, as that would threaten their top position on the TRP charts. This new promo put all those speculations to rest.

In the promo, Anupamaa video calls Tulsi and says, "Jai shri krishna, Tulsi ben. 3-4 dino se soch rahi thi ki aapko phone karu, woh kya hai na sabhi log andaaze pe andaaza laga rahe hai ki aap wapas aaengi ya wapas nahi aaengi, par aap toh aa gayi (I have been meaning to call you for the last 3-4 days because people have only been guessing if you will return or not, but you are back)!”

Smriti responds, “Wapas kaise naa aati… apno ke beech, apne parivaar ke beech (How could I not return? To my own family)?” Anupamaa then welcomes Tulsi to the family. Smriti says that now they will be meeting everyday to which Anupamaa agrees and says that she will come on TV at 10 pm and Tulsi will be there at 10:30.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was a landmark Indian soap opera that aired on Star Plus from 2000 to 2008. Produced by Ektaa Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the show focused on the Virani family and their virtuous daughter-in-law Tulsi, played by Smriti Irani.

Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi will air from July 29 at 10.30 pm on Star Plus and JioHotstar.