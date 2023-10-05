Gayatri Joshi's billionaire husband being probed for fatal Italy car crash, could face 'double road homicide' charges

Gayatri Joshi's husband Vikas Oberoi, is under investigation following a road accident in Italy that claimed the lives of two Swiss nationals. The case is currently being probed by local authorities. As per a report by Daily Mail, prosecutors in Sardinia's Cagliari have opened an investigation into 'double road homicide', meaning her husband could face up to seven years in jail if charged and found guilty. Also read: Gayatri Joshi and Vikas Oberoi meet with car accident that leaves Swiss couple dead

Vikas and Gayatri's car crash

Gayatri Joshi and husband Vikas Oberoi met with a car accident in Italy.

Recently, a video of the crash involving two luxury sports cars – a Lamborghini and a Ferrari – had gone viral. A couple from Switzerland – Markus Krautli and Melissa Krautli – died in the crash that caused a camper to overturn.

According to a report by Italian publication L'Unione Sarda, Vikas was driving the blue Lamborghini Huracan, and is in the list of suspects in connection with the 'double road homicide'. The roof of the Lamborghini was reportedly ripped off, but both Vikas and Gayatri were unharmed.

A new picture has also surfaced online, which shows Gayatri sitting on the side of a road, after the car crash, and visibly shaken. Another photo shows the crashed car on the side of the highway. Its front looks completely mangled.

Who is Vikas Oberoi

As per 2023 report by Forbes, the property magnate controls and runs Mumbai-listed Oberoi Realty, known for its high-end suburban condos. He also owns a Westin hotel in suburban Mumbai, among other plush properties.

Vikas, who is not related to the family behind the Oberoi hotel chain, is also building a mall, hotel and office tower in midtown Mumbai, as per the report. His current net worth, as per Forbes, is $3.7 billion.

Who is Gayatri Joshi

She the participated in Femina Miss India beauty pageant and emerged as a winner. She represented India at Miss India International in the year 2000. She was seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Ashutosh Gowariker's 2004 movie Swades. She married Vikas in August 2005. They share two sons – Vihaan Oberoi (born in 2006) and Yuvaan (born in 2010).

