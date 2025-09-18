Swara Bhasker changes tone, disagrees with husband Fahad Ahmad as he calls Kangana Ranaut 'bad politician'

Actor Swara Bhasker was shocked when her husband and politician Fahad Ahmad, called actor turned politician Kangana Ranaut a bad politician. However, it seems she was trying to steer clear off of any drama as she praised Kangana for her journey. Kangana Ranaut has been embroiled in a long-standing feud with Swara Bhasker for over five years.

Swara Bhasker’s husband calls Kangana bad politician

During an interview with Filmygyan, Swara and her husband Fahad, who is the National President of Nationalist Youth Congress (Sharadchandra Pawar), were asked to give a hashtag to actor turned politician Kangana Ranaut.

Responding to it, Fahad said, “I will say #BadPolitician. Because (of the) flood affected Mandi region (Kangana is BJP MP from Mandi) but despite being an MP, she kept saying, ‘What can I do? I am not the Prime Minister. I’m not a Minister. A representative’s job is to talk to the government. She should have fought for special funds and gone beyond political vote… She is a really good actor and I really like her as an actor, but she is a very bad politician.”

Swara was shocked by her husband’s blunt response, and went on to give a different view. She said, “I will say #Destiny’sChild. There is something very admirable about her and her journey and #NeverGiveUp, I don’t think she gives up in life.”

Following that. Fahad recalled the moment when Kangana congratulated the couple on their wedding. He said that she wrote a nice message about them, stating that “we look very compatible with each other and all”. However, he mentioned that he will stick to his #BadPolitician hashtag. It stunned Swara once again who asserted, “Pachas bar maat bolo (Don’t say it 50 times).”

About Kangana and Swara

Kangana has been embroiled in a long-standing feud with Swara for over five years. They have worked together in two films – Tanu Weds Manu in 2011 and Tanu Weds Manu Returns in 2015.

In 2020, an argument started on Twitter after Kangana called Swara and Taapsee Pannu 'B-grade actresses’. Kangana had said in a 2021 interview that Swara and Taapsee, who are both 'outsiders' in the film industry, deny nepotism in Bollywood to impress filmmaker Karan Johar, but still 'don't get work.' Swara had sarcastically replied to Kangana's comment on Twitter by calling it a 'compliment’. The two had also engaged in a Twitter banter a few months later, which ended with Swara telling Kangana that she loves her.

Last year, Swara reacted to Kangana getting slapped by a CISF constable at the Chandigarh airport. She said it was wrong, but it is time to look at the bigger issues of the country.