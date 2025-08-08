Swara Bhasker slams troll calling her husband Fahad Ahmad 'Chhapri', 'street vendor from Dongri'

Actor Swara Bhasker did not mince her words when a X (formerly Twitter) user mocked her politician-husband, Fahad Ahmad, by calling him a ‘Chhapri’ and ‘street vendor from Dongri.’ The actor appeared in the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga with Fahad. Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad got married in 2023.

Swara shared a pair of screenshots to highlight the tweet and the profile of the user on the platform. The post read, “After watching @Parineeti Chopra taking her husband to talk shows for PR, @ReallySwara thought of doing the same. She took his Dongri ka chapri husband to a reality show. Forget PR, his husband was looking like a street vendor from Dongri.”

Swara hits back at troll

In response, Swara shared the screenshots and wrote in the caption, “This twit who describes himself both as a proud Hindu and Ambedkarite does not seem to know that Chhapri is a casteist slang.. a derogatory term used to describe a community that fixes ‘chappars’ or thatched huts. Also nothing wrong with being a street vendor from Dongri or anywhere you casteist / classist trash-brain! #casteistAlert”

Swara and Fahad in Pati Patni Aur Panga

Swara and Fahad are currently appearing on the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga—Jodiyon Ka Reality Check, hosted by Munawar Faruqui and Sonali Bendre. The show features popular celebrity couples and challenges their chemistry by testing and twisting their relationships.

In the recently released promo from the show, both Swara and Fahad were seen playing a guessing game. In a hilarious moment, Swara was seen losing her cool when Fahad told Sonali, "Ma'am you asked so sweetly, I can't remember anything about Swara. Ma'am chhodiye naa (leave it)." Swara added, "Matlab ladki dikhi nahi ki dimaag shut down hogaya iska (The moment he saw a girl, his brain just shut down)."

Swara and Fahad registered their marriage under the Special Marriage Act on 6 January 2023, and publicly announced it on 16 February 2023. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Raabiyaa, in September 2023.