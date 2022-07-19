Swara Bhaskar defends Taapsee Pannu's Shabaash Mithu amid low box office haul: 'Some tripes have been hits'

A film's box office collection does not determine if a film is good or bad, says actor Swara Bhasker. On Monday, a person asked Swara to comment on the state of Taapsee Pannu's latest release, Shabaash Mithu, at the box office. (Also read: Shabaash Mithu review: Taapsee Pannu film has rare moments of humanity)

A person wrote to Swara in a tweet, “@ReallySwara as a women lib crusader your thoughts when female driven films like #shabashmithu tank like how @taapsee.” Swara, however, refused to diss her friend's movie. “I don’t believe that box office earnings are the sole determinant of the value of films. Some now cult films were box office duds and some films no better than tripe have been hits.. I loved the trailer of #shabashmithu and am catching it in theatres this week,” she wrote back.

According to a report on Box Office India, Shabaash Mithu collected just ₹40 lakh on the release day. Even on it's second day, it could not manage to collect more than ₹1 crore as total box office collection.

Swara's Twitter interaction.

Shabaash Mithu is a biopic of recently retired icon, Mithali Raj, who is known for her record-breaking 23-year-long career in international cricket and making 10,000 runs in ODIs. The film is directed by noted Bengali filmmaker Srijit Mukherji and written by Priya Aven.

Taapsee said her and Mithali's attempt at making their respective professions a level-playing field for women was the binding force behind the upcoming film. “In our country there are two religions – cricket and films. If you call yourself a cricket loving nation then you should love women’s cricket equally, you are not just men’s cricket loving nation. The cricket should matter and not the gender."

“Same way, the gender of the protagonist shouldn’t matter. It should be about how the film is. You do pre-booking of a movie if it is a male protagonist but wait for reviews for a female protagonist. That is where I connected to her,” the 34-year-old actor told PTI in an interview.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON