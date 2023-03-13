Swara Bhasker, Fahad Ahmad twin in green at sangeet, show off their mehendi. See pics

After a haldi ceremony which turned into a Holi celebration, actor Swara Bhasker and Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad had their mehendi and sangeet ceremony in Delhi on Sunday. Swara took to her Instagram Stories to share several pictures and videos from the two events held one after the other. Folk singer Deene Khan performed live at the sangeet. Also read: Swara Bhasker shares colourful pictures with Fahad Ahmad from haldi ceremony as they also play Holi

Swara decked up in a bright orange gotapatti anarkali for the mehendi ceremony and paired it with a huge mangtike and earrings. Fahad joined her in a sky blue kurta pyjama and a Nehru jacket. Swara shared a video from the mehendi ceremony in which she said, “apni shaadi ki chat kha rahe hain” while breaking into a laughter. She also shared glimpses from the makeup room as she decked up for the ceremony. She also showed her and Fahad's mehendi on her Instagram Stories.

Swara Bhasker wore orange for the mehendi.

Fahad Ahmad and Swara Bhasker's mehendi.

The mehendi was followed by a musical sangeet. She shared a picture of the venue which had a colourful stage for the musical performance and an adorable spot for the couple. The seating area for the couple had two colourful chairs placed in front of an artificial village wall. Swara changed into an embroidered green lehenga for the sangeet. Fahad was twinning with her in a dark green kurta pyjama. Swara shared a video of Deene Khan singing at the sangeet and wrote, “what a way to start the night”

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad were twinning in green at the sangeet.

Swara Bhasker had announced her wedding last month. She shared the news on social media and tagged Fahad, who is the state president of Samajwadi Party's youth wing -- Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha. Sharing a video of them together, she wrote, "Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!" Retweeting her post, Fahad wrote: "I never knew chaos can be so beautiful. Thank you for holding my hand love @ReallySwara."

Swara was last seen in Jahaan Chaar Yaar. She is currently working on a film titled Mrs Falani.

