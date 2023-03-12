Swara Bhasker shares first look of yellow-themed decor for haldi ceremony: 'And so it begins...'

Swara Bhasker is gearing up for her wedding festivities after registering her marriage last month. The actor is all set to celebrate her wedding with Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad in Delhi, and took to her Instagram Stories to share how she is preparing for the same with her friends and family. The Veere Di Wedding actor also shared a glimpse of the venue where the haldi ceremony will take place. (Also read: Swara Bhasker, Fahad Ahmad dance to dhol beats with her mom ahead of wedding; actor shares their hashtag)

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Swara posted a picture of the spot where the haldi ceremony will take place. The place is adorned with yellow marigold flowers and it seems that an all-yellow theme will be followed in cue of the haldi ceremony. Swara wrote in the caption, "And so it begins..(yellow heart and flower emoticons), Loving the decor @foreignweddingplanners.in", while also using the quirky hashtag on her Story: "#swaadanusaar".

Swara Bhasker's Instagram Story.

Swara also uploaded some other pictures from the preparation of her big day where she can be seen practicing for her sangeet ceremony with her girlfriends, dancing and singing to dhol beats. Swara also shared videos where her mom is seen shaking a leg with a guest. In another video, her mom is seen standing at a distance with her hands on her ears as dhol players beat the dhol inside the house.

Swara and Fahad's wedding celebrations will begin with a mehendi ceremony, a sundowner and a sangeet ceremony. An afternoon will be dedicated to Carnatic music and there will also be a qawwali session. The couple will throw a wedding reception in Delhi on March 16.

Swara Bhasker announced that she had registered her marriage with politician Fahad Ahmad last month. Sharing the news, Swara had posted on her social media accounts and also tagged Ahmad, who is the state president of Samajwadi Party's youth wing -- Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha. "Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!" she captioned a video featuring her husband. Swara met Fahad during a protest.

Swara, meanwhile, will next be seen in the feature film Mrs Falani. She was last seen in the film Jahaan Chaar Yaar alongside Meher Vij, Pooja Chopra and Shikha Talsania.

