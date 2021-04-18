Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Swara Bhasker jokingly calls out parents on family WhatsApp group: ‘Please flirt on bilateral chat’
Swara Bhasker jokingly calls out parents on family WhatsApp group: ‘Please flirt on bilateral chat’

Swara Bhasker was left feeling awkward to see her parents ‘flirt(ing)’ in front of her on their family WhatsApp group. See the messages here.
Swara Bhasker shared a screenshot of the messages in her family WhatsApp group.

Actor Swara Bhasker jokingly called her parents out for ‘flirt(ing)’ in front of her on their WhatsApp group chat. In the screenshot shared by her, her father and mother could be seen exchanging voice notes. These were followed by a message from her: “Guys pls flirt on bilateral chat.” She added rolling eyes, grinning and folded hands emojis.

Sharing the screenshot on Twitter, Swara wrote, “Times are dark but what’s app group chat with parents is always fun!”

“Lol fun times really! You advised them to go private only to post it in public yourself,” one Twitter user wrote, in response to Swara’s post. “Amazing,” another wrote, along with laughing emojis. Some also wanted to know the reason behind the group name - "Two in one".

Swara has worked in films such as Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu, Nil Battey Sannata and Veere Di Wedding. Lately, she has been busy with projects in the OTT space. Last year, she was seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Rasbhari, Eros Now series Flesh and Netflix series Bhaag Beanie Bhaag. Most recently, she starred in the MX Player series Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai.

In an interview with Hindustan Times earlier this month, Swara reflected upon her journey and said that it was a huge deal for her to make it in Bollywood, despite being a ‘rank outsider and not even a model’. “Look at the number of people who come to Mumbai to become actors and for me, a regular college girl, to arrive in the city and give acting a shot - what were the chances for me to succeed?” she said.

Talking about her line-up of projects, Swara said, “I have some exciting films coming up including Sheer Qorma and Jahan Chaar Yaar. But, as an actor, there is always the hunger to do more and perform better.”

