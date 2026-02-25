Swara Bhasker reacts to backlash for using Nestle product during Iftar: 'I will try and be careful'
Swara Bhasker faced criticism for using a Nestle product in her Iftaar video but received praise for addressing the feedback openly.
Swara Bhasker sparked an online discussion after a video of her Iftaar preparations drew attention for her use of a Nestle product. The clip led to criticism from social media users, highlighting that Nestlé is currently on boycott lists linked to the Palestinian cause, part of a broader campaign urging people to avoid companies associated with Israel.
Swara apologises for using Nestle products
Responding to the criticism, Swara addressed the issue directly in a follow-up video. “I posted a couple of stories of my Iftaar preparation, which is the only thing I know how to do, which is make food cream, and of course I looked at some of your responses, and I noticed that a lot of you pointed out that Nestle is on the boycott list because of Palestine and their Zionist connections, and that I was using Nestle milkmaid, and to be honest, I didn't remember, and it didn't strike me,” she said.
She further added, “I am a big advocate of BDS and I try hard to practice it as much as I can, and especially look at the personal products we use. But I do struggle with some of them. I'm still learning. I just wanted to say thank you so much for pointing that out, and I will try and be as careful as I can.”
Fans react
While some users criticised her initial post, many fans praised her for acknowledging the feedback and responding openly. Supporters flooded her comments section with messages such as, “You are an inspiration, Swara! Love you”, “Thank goodness it reached you”, “Honestly speaking..... Love You Swara”, “The very definition of trying to do better is this honest conversation. Kudos.”, “We all make mistakes- thanks for being an advocate!!!”, and “Appreciate your gesture. God bless you”.
Swara's latest work
On the professional front, Swara was recently seen alongside her politician-husband, Fahad Ahmad, on the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga, which featured real-life celebrity couples competing in light-hearted tasks and challenges. She is also awaiting the release of her upcoming film Mrs Falani. The project, which remains under wraps, is said to be a social comedy-drama with Swara, in which she will play multiple roles across different regions and dialects.
Ritika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience, having written for newspapers, magazines, and online platforms, catering to a diverse range of audiences. Over the years, she has covered general news, lifestyle, and entertainment, building a reputation for sharp observation, compelling storytelling, and an ability to connect with readers across multiple formats. She holds a graduation degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a postgraduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ritika worked with prominent media organizations including The Times of India, Press Trust of India, NDTV, and the Malayala Manorama Group. These roles allowed her to refine her skills across various beats, mastering the nuances of different formats and tailoring her writing to readers of newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms alike. Beyond journalism, Ritika is deeply passionate about poetry, drawing inspiration from voices ranging from Faiz Ahmed Faiz to T.S. Eliot. She is also a keen cinephile, enjoying discussions about cinematography, acting, and the subtle layers of storytelling on screen. A lover of travel and the outdoors, Ritika often finds inspiration in nature, where she reflects on life’s rhythms. When not working, she can be found soaking in the serene glow of sunsets and reflecting on the intricate workings of the human heartRead More
