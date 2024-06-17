Swara Bhasker reveals directors spoke ill about her for being vocal: 'Aapki ek image ban jaati hai'

Swara Bhasker is known for being honest and unabashed with her thoughts about cinema, society and politics. The actor, who is always active on social media with her articulate opinions, recently revealed that she has not been getting work in Bollywood for being too vocal. Swara, in an interview with Connect Cine said that directors and producers spoke ‘ill’ about her due to which she lost work in movies. (Also read: Swara Bhasker slams blogger over ‘proud to be vegetarian’ tweet) Swara Bhasker alleged that directors and producers in Bollywood spoke 'ill' about her for being 'vocal'.

Swara says she did not get enough chances in Bollywood

Swara, while speaking about her passion for cinema and not getting any film offers, opined, “I loved my job and I chose this profession for my love for acting. I wanted to do so many roles and acting assignments. I feel bad I didn’t get as many chances as I wanted. I am tagged as a controversial actor. Directors, producers, and distributors start speaking ill of you. Aapki ek image ban jati hai (You get slotted into an image). But the thing that really hurts me is that I didn’t have my fill of the thing I love the most — acting.”

Swara Bhasker justifies being vocal about issues

She further said, “I don't want to act as a victim because I chose this path for myself. I decided that I will be vocal and put forth my opinion on issues. I could’ve chosen to stay silent. If I hadn’t expressed myself, I would have felt suffocated.”

Swara Bhasker's acting career

Swara made her acting debut with Madholal Keep Walking (2009). She later played a brief role in Hrithik Roshan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Guzaarish (2010). However, the actor shot to fame with films like Tanu Weds Manu (2011), Ranjhanaa (2013), Tanu Weds manu Returns (2014), Nil Battey Sannata (2016), Anaarkali of Aarah (2017) and Veere Di Wedding (2018).

Swara tied the knot with Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad in February 16, 2023. The couple welcomed their daughter, Raabiyaa on September 23, the same year.