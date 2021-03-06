IND USA
Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha rally in support of Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap after I-T raids
Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap on the sets of Dobaaraa.
bollywood

Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha rally in support of Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap after I-T raids

  • Actors Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha, Tisca Chopra, Satyadeep Misra, Rajshri Deshpande and others took to social media to voice their support for Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 05:20 PM IST

Actors Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha, and others rallied in support of Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap, who broke their silence after being raided by the Income Tax Department recently.

The actor-filmmaker duo was a part of a tax invasion probe against the now-defunct Phantom Films production house. While Taapsee released a three-part statement on Twitter, Anurag took to social media to post a picture from the sets of their upcoming film, Dobaaraa.

Quote-tweeting Anurag's post, Swara reacted with several heart-eyes emojis. Richa, meanwhile, retweeted Anurag's tweet and reacted to Taapsee's tweet with flexing muscle emojis.

"And we restart #DoBaaraa .. with all our love to all the haters," Anurag had captioned his post on Instagram. It showed the filmmaker sitting on Taapsee's lap on set, flashing a smile. Roohi filmmaker Hardik Mehta reacted to Anurag's post in the comments section, and called him 'boss man'.

Actor Rajshri Deshpande, who worked with the filmmaker in Sacred Games, left heart emojis, like filmmaker Vasan Bala. Others who showed their support were Tisca Chopra, Varun Grover, Shlok Sharma and Satyadeep Misra.

Also read: Anurag Kashyap returns to Instagram after I-T raid with a message for his 'haters', pic with Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee in her tweets had written, "3 days of intense search of 3 things primarily 1. The keys of the 'alleged' bungalow that I apparently own in Paris. Because summer holidays are around the corner. 2. The 'alleged' receipt worth 5 crores to frame n keep for future pitching coz I’ve been refused that money before 3. My memory of 2013 raid that happened with me according to our honourable finance minister P.S- 'not so sasti' anymore."

The postscript was a reference to the barb that Kangana Ranaut often uses against her.

taapsee pannu anurag kashyap swara bhasker richa chadha

