Swastika Mukherjee says ‘no one should play’ Rabindranath Tagore after Anupam Kher shares first look

Actor Swastika Mukherjee took to Twitter and disapproved of anyone portraying Rabindranath Tagore, the eminent poet, philosopher, and essayist, in any project. Her tweet comes two days after actor Anupam Kher announced his upcoming film, in which he will be seen essaying the role of Tagore. He recently shared the first look from the film. Also read: Anupam Kher will portray Rabindranath Tagore in his 538th film, shares first look Swastika Mukherjee reacts to anyone portraying Rabindranath Tagore onscreen.

Swastika Mukherjee on Rabindranath Tagore

Without taking any names, Swastika tweeted, “No one should play Robi Thakur. Leave the man alone.” Replying to her, many Bengalis agreed with her, while a few shared their different take on the matter. One of them commented, “No one should play Rabi Thakur for a purpose.”

“Bengal knows him well, rest of India not so much. His story should be told and cinema is a good medium. But all depends which phase of his life is being depicted. If it’s just the latter days at Shantiniketan then that is very less of a story,” commented another one. Someone also added, “If we are able to portray his personal with dignity.. a film can be made.. coz I also have seen that the respect he receives in Bengal, no one cares about that throughout India. So we must proceed in a good manner.”

Anupam Kher's next film

Last week, Anupam Kher shared that he will portray the role of Rabindranath Tagore in his 538th film. Sharing the first look from the project, he wrote, "Delighted to portray #Gurudev #RabindranathTagore in my 538th project. Will reveal the details in due course. Ye mere saubhagya hai ki mujhe gurudev ko parde par saakaar karne ka saubhagya parpt hua hai. Jald hi is film ki adhik jankaari apke sath sanjha krunga (It is my good fortune that I have got the privilege of embodying Gurudev on screen! Soon, I will share more information about this film with you)."

Anupam as Rabindranath Tagore

The first look photo had Anupam wearing an outfit similar to what Rabindranath Tagore used to don. He had white hair and a long beard as he posed like the Bengali poet. His look convinced many on the internet and earned praise from them. He is yet to reveal the title of the film or its release date.

