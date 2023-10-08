Taapsee Pannu gets irritated, repeatedly tells paparazzi to move away from her car; reacts when told ‘bohut acche ho'

Actor Taapsee Pannu stepped out for dinner on Saturday night and while returning home had to repeatedly tell the paparazzi to move away from her car. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, a paparazzo posted a clip of Taapsee trying to get inside her car as a few people seemingly blocked the door. (Also Read | Taapsee Pannu tells paparazzi ‘aapko lag jayegi’ as they try to click pics, internet calls her ‘junior Jaya Bachchan) Taapsee Pannu spoke to the paparazzi.

Taapsee repeatedly tells paparazzi to move away from her car

In the clip, an irritated Taapsee said, "Please hatt jaiyye, please hatt jaiyye nahi toh bolenge dhakka lag gaya. Hatt jaiyye please, hatt jaiyye, hatt jaiyye, hatt jaiyye. Aaramse bol rahe hai nahi toh bologe dhakka lag gaya. Hatt jao, hatt jao, please hatt jao, please hatt jao, please hatt jao (Please move or else you will say you got pushed. Please move. I'm saying coolly or else you will say you got pushed. Please move)."

She said "Thank you" when those blocking the door moved away. As she entered the car, a paparazzo said, "Thank you. Bye Taapsee ji. Bohut acche ho (You are very good)." While closing the door of her car, she said, "Thank you." For the outing, Taapsee wore a black top and a pale yellow skirt. She also carried a bag with her.

Taapsee's film Dhak Dhak all set to release soon

Taapsee Pannu's production Dhak Dhak is all for release on October 13. The road trip movie stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza and Sanjhana Sangh. Backed by Viacom18 Studios and Taapsee Pannu's Outsiders Films, the upcoming film is directed by Tarun Dudeja from a script co-written by him and Parijat Joshi. The film marks her second production venture after 2022's Blurr, which was released online on Zee5.

Taapsee will be seen in Dunki

Taapsee will be next seen in Dunki alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The film has been directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Recently, Shah Rukh confirmed the release date of Dunki.

He had said, "We started on January 26, Republic Day (with Pathaan), then on Janmashtami we released Jawan, now New Year and Christmas are round the corner, we will release Dunki. I keep National integration. Anyway, when my film is released, it is always Eid.”

